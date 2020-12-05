|
Police can confirm one person has died following the serious crash on Blackhead Road, Dunedin, earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the two-car crash around 1.54pm.
The road is expected to reopen shortly.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
