One person dead following Leigh crash

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on rural land off Pakiri Road, Leigh, Auckland.
Police were alerted to a vehicle that rolled at around 6:35pm last night.
One person was transported to hospital but later died as a result of their injuries.
Another person had minor injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.
