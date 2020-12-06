Serious crash at Horohoro

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 12:05

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 30, Horohoro.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that has rolled at the intersection of SH30/Apirana Road at around 10:40am.

One person is said to be critically injured.

Another person has minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way.

The road is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.