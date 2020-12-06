Body recovered from Ruahine Forest Park

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 13:35

Police have recovered a body from an area of the Ruahine Forest Park, near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, Police believe the body to be that of missing person Rehum Prior, of Feilding.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and whanau of Mr Prior at this sad time.

Police would like to thank the community and volunteers who supported the search for Mr Prior.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.