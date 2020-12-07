Northland Regional council Christmas - New Year office hours

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 11:27

The Northland Regional Council’s Dargaville, KaitÄia, Åpua, Waipapa and WhangÄrei offices will all be closed to the public from the afternoon of Thursday 24 December until the morning of Tuesday 05 January for the Christmas-New Year break.

Customer Services Manager Sue Brookes says while the council’s man office in Water St WhangÄrei would remain open to the public until 2pm on 24 December, all regional offices would close to the public two hours earlier at noon that day.

"Our Dargaville, Waipapa and Water St offices will all re-open at 8am on 05 January, but our Kaitaia office - which operates to slightly different hours - will officially reopen at 8.30am that day."

Ms Brookes says while the NRC’s Åpua Regional Operation Centre will technically also reopen on 05 January, in reality it may not be physically staffed for much of January while the maritime team based there is out on the water.

Meanwhile, she says environmental or maritime incidents can be reported to the council’s 24/7 Environmental Hotline (0800) 504 639 during the Christmas/New Year break.

"Maritime, environmental response, Civil Defence and hydrological staff will remain on-call and our annual summer swimming water quality monitoring programme will continue."

Councillors, management and staff wish Northlanders and visitors a merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.