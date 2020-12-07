Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 12:12

News organisations are being challenged to recognise the talent of their own MÄori journalists as the finalists in this year’s Massey University NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Journalism and Broadcasting Awards are announced.

The judges were thrilled with the quality of the entries, in particular the large body of work in the current affairs category that made it tough to settle on a winner.

But they were dismayed that too few of the MÄori news stories had made prime time and said this failing had serious implications for the accuracy of who and what we see reflected back to us in the mainstream.

Mereana Hond, who joined the judging panel from her current role as an Executive Producer with Al Jazeera in Qatar, says MÄori journalists should not have to fight to get their stories before the national audience. "The blockage is around news values and practices. If we are to effect real change, we need to see producers and publishers valuing MÄori journalism. Without meaningful engagement we'll just keep missing out on good stories from te ao MÄori that matter to us all. And our news won't reflect our society or serve MÄori well."

Fellow judge and Executive Director of NgÄ Aho Whakaari, MÄori in Screen, Hineani Melbourne also noted the lack of te reo MÄori entries in the current affairs arena caused through so few outlets willing to publish longform MÄori language stories. "There is an exciting and flourishing competency in te reo MÄori among MÄori journalists and news organisations need to embrace this. These awards prove we have the reporters capable of doing incredible current affairs in te reo MÄori - they just need the opportunities."

The third member of the judging panel Chris Wikaira, who was formerly a MÄori Issues Correspondent at Radio New Zealand, reflected that he was once the sole MÄori reporter at the state broadcaster. "To see the number and calibre of entries coming through from there this year is so heartening. There are so many young MÄori journalists who are really just coming into their stride and I’m excited for the future."

Massey University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori, Professor Meihana Durie says the awards come at a time when there is a spotlight on how the media treats MÄori and at a time of incredible growth in demand for MÄori journalism. "These awards recognise the criticality of MÄori journalism in Aotearoa but also the important contribution of MÄori journalists, who continue to reach the pinnacle of their work often under challenging circumstances. The apology to MÄori this week by Stuff, suggests a watershed moment for not only MÄori Journalism, but media more broadly. As evidenced by the outstanding calibre of this year’s finalists and their work, MÄori journalism is going from strength to strength and NgÄ Kupu Ora ensures positive pressure for new opportunities for MÄori journalists can be maintained."

Massey University will host the National MÄori Journalism Hui next week to discuss issues around the media industry, with the new Minister of MÄori Development, Hon Willie Jackson set to discuss his plans to restructure the sector. The online hui on Thursday 10th of December will be followed by the announcement of winners of the NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Journalism and Broadcasting Awards.