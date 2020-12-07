|
[ login or create an account ]
News organisations are being challenged to recognise the talent of their own MÄori journalists as the finalists in this year’s Massey University NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Journalism and Broadcasting Awards are announced.
The judges were thrilled with the quality of the entries, in particular the large body of work in the current affairs category that made it tough to settle on a winner.
But they were dismayed that too few of the MÄori news stories had made prime time and said this failing had serious implications for the accuracy of who and what we see reflected back to us in the mainstream.
Mereana Hond, who joined the judging panel from her current role as an Executive Producer with Al Jazeera in Qatar, says MÄori journalists should not have to fight to get their stories before the national audience. "The blockage is around news values and practices. If we are to effect real change, we need to see producers and publishers valuing MÄori journalism. Without meaningful engagement we'll just keep missing out on good stories from te ao MÄori that matter to us all. And our news won't reflect our society or serve MÄori well."
Fellow judge and Executive Director of NgÄ Aho Whakaari, MÄori in Screen, Hineani Melbourne also noted the lack of te reo MÄori entries in the current affairs arena caused through so few outlets willing to publish longform MÄori language stories. "There is an exciting and flourishing competency in te reo MÄori among MÄori journalists and news organisations need to embrace this. These awards prove we have the reporters capable of doing incredible current affairs in te reo MÄori - they just need the opportunities."
The third member of the judging panel Chris Wikaira, who was formerly a MÄori Issues Correspondent at Radio New Zealand, reflected that he was once the sole MÄori reporter at the state broadcaster. "To see the number and calibre of entries coming through from there this year is so heartening. There are so many young MÄori journalists who are really just coming into their stride and I’m excited for the future."
Massey University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori, Professor Meihana Durie says the awards come at a time when there is a spotlight on how the media treats MÄori and at a time of incredible growth in demand for MÄori journalism. "These awards recognise the criticality of MÄori journalism in Aotearoa but also the important contribution of MÄori journalists, who continue to reach the pinnacle of their work often under challenging circumstances. The apology to MÄori this week by Stuff, suggests a watershed moment for not only MÄori Journalism, but media more broadly. As evidenced by the outstanding calibre of this year’s finalists and their work, MÄori journalism is going from strength to strength and NgÄ Kupu Ora ensures positive pressure for new opportunities for MÄori journalists can be maintained."
Massey University will host the National MÄori Journalism Hui next week to discuss issues around the media industry, with the new Minister of MÄori Development, Hon Willie Jackson set to discuss his plans to restructure the sector. The online hui on Thursday 10th of December will be followed by the announcement of winners of the NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Journalism and Broadcasting Awards.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice