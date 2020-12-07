Moana Pool redevelopment project begins next year

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 13:39

The Dunedin City Council is planning to redevelop Moana Pool over the next four years to meet the needs of Dunedin residents.

The DCC Group Manager (Acting) Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, "Due to its age, parts of the buildings, facilities and equipment at the 56-year-old Moana Pool are deteriorating and due for replacement. The redevelopment will ensure the facility remains the premier destination for swimming sports and aquatic recreation in the region."

Work planned includes replacement of the hydro slides, refurbished and new changing rooms including family change areas, new gallery seating, new window glazing and improvements to the entrance foyer and retail area. Other work includes earthquake strengthening, improving accessibility, fire safety improvements and asbestos removal. The feasibility of adding a café is also being investigated.

"We’ve received informal feedback from pool users and the community over many years about what they would like to be improved. In the long-term, we’ll end up with a facility that will be able to cope with future demand. We’ll do everything we can to minimise disruption for Moana Pool users and we’ll keep them well informed throughout the project," Mr MacLean says.

The first stage, involving the installation of new water slides, is expected to begin in August next year. The whole project is expected to be completed in 2025. It will cost about $16 million and is included in the DCC’s 10 Year Plan 2018 - 28. A contract to undertake the design work has been awarded to Beca.