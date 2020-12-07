Liquor ban for Akitio Beach - Tararua District Council

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 13:40

Pursuant to Clause 4 of the Tararua District Council Alcohol Bylaw 2018, the Council has declared the following area of Akitio Beach to be subject to a liquor ban at all times from 12noon on 24 December 2020 to 7.00am on 3 January 2021:

All public streets, reserves and beachfront areas from the Akitio bridge to the southern end of the esplanade reserve.

This prohibition only applies to liquor consumed in public places, and does not affect licensed premises or events that are the subject of a special licence. Likewise, it does not prevent people transporting unopened containers of alcohol through the areas concerned.