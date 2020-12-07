Residents encouraged to keep an eye on water use this summer - QLDC

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 14:29

With the Queenstown Lakes District already having experienced significant increases in water use over the past month, locals are being asked to monitor their personal usage as the warmer summer months approach.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) would like to remind residents to use water wisely in order to help avoid the need for summer water restrictions.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason said there were plenty of ways to cut down on water use, but highlighted a particular need for reasonable irrigation.

"A major source of summer water use lies with irrigating gardens and lawns. To help both your garden and the community, we suggest watering your garden in the evening or, if possible, set a timer to water it overnight. Irrigating between 10.00pm and 6.00am avoids water loss through evaporation, and helps to reduce the strain on our infrastructure during the daytime peak demand periods."

"Other easy wins could be to fix any water leaks you may have at home, and to reduce your shower times," Mr Mason said.

"By making these simple changes we can potentially avoid water restrictions this summer."

For more tips about saving water, please visit QLDC’s water conservation page here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/water-supply/water-conservation