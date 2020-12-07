Surfing for Farmers - starting this week in Southland

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 16:32

The first sessions have been confirmed for in the evening starting this Thursday 10 December and then again on Thursday 17th December 2020 from 6pm.

The Surfing for Farmers was initiated by Bayleys Gisborne Country salesperson Stephen Thomson, a long-time surfer who puts himself more in the "average" than "brilliant" category of surfing ability, as a result more farmers around New Zealand have been introduced to the joy of the sport.

Stephen felt compelled to introduce farmers to surfing after much time spent as a farm consultant in the Gisborne region.

"I was very much dealing day to day with farmers who were experiencing the stress and demands that their business brings. Seeing the statistics about farmers’ mental health which are not

good - it got me fired up to think there must be something I could do about it." He was also inspired by a Netflix documentary he watched called "Resurface".

Meanwhile, Tom Slee, from Southland, who witnessed first-hand Stephen’s initiative, while working up in Gisborne, says he felt it was time to try it out on Southland’s south coast this summer.

"We are really excited to have Jess Terrill from the Southland Surfing School come on board and help out farmers wanting to give it a go" says Tom.

"Surfing is fun and provides a change after a day spent on the farm and offers farmers the opportunity to socialise in a different environment, sharing experiences as a group, learning something new and getting their minds off the usual demands farming brings."

Jess Terrill from the Southland Surf School is excited in being involved in "Surfing for Farmers" this summer and is encouraging farmers, men, and women, to give surfing a go!

Cathie Cotter, Chair of the Southland Rural Support Trust, says, "Farmers, sometimes need an excuse to get off farm and connect with each other. Trying something new together, can only be a positive, especially at this time of year when things are all go on farm and it is easy to forget to have time out for yourself."

All surf boards, wetsuits will be supplied. A BBQ will also be operating on the beach.

The exact location will depend on the wind, weather and tides but will be at either Riverton Rocks, Colac Bay or Monkey Island beaches. This will be confirmed by lunchtime on the day and advertised on the Southland Rural Support Trust and the Southland Surf School Facebook pages.

We really appreciate the support from the following Southland businesses:

- Bayleys

- Ballance Agri-Nutrients

- Jarden

- Rabobank

- Vet South

- Wairaki Station

- Mt Linton Station

- Total Life

- Think Water Southland

- Farmlands

- Thriving Southland

- FINDEX

- Southland Helicopters Ltd