Police National Dive Squad find body in Manawatu River

A body has been located by Police divers after searches today on the Manawatu River following an unmanned dingy being found.
Police were alerted around 8:35am after the dinghy was found with the motor running and no one on board, in a part of the river known as The Loop, near Foxton.
A man had been seen in it earlier.
Police have been searching the area today together with Coastguard members, and the Police National Dive Squad has been in attendance.
A helicopter from Palmerston North was also utilised.
Around 4:15pm this afternoon the Dive Squad found a body, thought to be the man seen in the boat earlier this morning.
The Coroner has been notified.
