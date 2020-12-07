Police National Dive Squad find body in Manawatu River

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 20:40

A body has been located by Police divers after searches today on the Manawatu River following an unmanned dingy being found.

Police were alerted around 8:35am after the dinghy was found with the motor running and no one on board, in a part of the river known as The Loop, near Foxton.

A man had been seen in it earlier.

Police have been searching the area today together with Coastguard members, and the Police National Dive Squad has been in attendance.

A helicopter from Palmerston North was also utilised.

Around 4:15pm this afternoon the Dive Squad found a body, thought to be the man seen in the boat earlier this morning.

The Coroner has been notified.