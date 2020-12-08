Toy picnic protest - Parents for Climate Aotearoa

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 07:15

Hundreds of toys will be descending on Parliament this Wednesday for this year’s toy picnic for climate action.

Parents for Climate Aotearoa are holding the Toy Picnic to highlight the 5 years passed since the signing of the Paris Agreement and to call for more urgent climate action, including regular, transparent communications.

"We need the Government to treasure the future hopes, dreams and lives of our children. These toys are protesting on behalf of our young kids, for their right to a childhood free from worry about climate change" said Parents for Climate Aotearoa’s Founder Alicia Hall.

"We are all proud of the work this country has done to respond to Covid, but we are wasting a once in a generation opportunity to change if we go back to the old and broken ways of doing things.

"Future generations are going to be burdened with the debt of our Covid Recovery, we cannot burden them with a polluted climate too.

"Five years ago, the world committed to the Paris Agreement to set the strong climate change targets that we need to protect our future. Just like the first five years of a child's life lays important foundations for their development, strong foundations must be laid for climate action which is also critical for our kids' future health and wellbeing.

"We want to see our Prime Minister and her leadership team start talking about climate reality - just like they did with Covid-19. Our team of five million can be trusted when we all know the risk and the plan of action, we do what is needed."

"We need clear, regular communication from our leaders about the seriousness of Climate Change impacts and our climate action plan.

"We can't let another five years go by without strong action to build a safe climate for our kids.

Parents for Climate Aotearoa view last week’s Climate Emergency Declaration as a stake in the ground and a strong mandate to hold the government accountable, beyond a singular nuclear free moment.