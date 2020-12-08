Christmas Pickets for #LiveableIncomes - AAAP

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 10:01

A couple of weeks ago Auckland Action Against Poverty alongside now 70 other organisations called on Jacinda Ardern, Carmel Sepuloni and Grant Robertson to lift benefits and low incomes to liveable levels before Christmas. Today there are organised pickets happening in TÄmaki Makaurau and PÅneke for #LiveableIncomes in response to the Labour government's refusal to do so.

"We want the Labour government to know that we’re staunch in our belief about this kaupapa, and will continue to keep fighting for it" said Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao.

We are tired of hearing how they believe they’re making a material difference in the lives of families with the initiatives they’ve implemented because we’ve been saying it’s still not enough. The need here in New Zealand is so great at the moment, and has been for some time due to successive governments neglecting welfare reform. Anything short of bold transformational policies isn’t going to cut it.

We need liveable incomes as well as a commitment and acquiring of state housing to help alleviate the hardship people are facing in our communities. It’s not good enough to believe you’re doing enough when the organisations on the frontline are saying otherwise. At this point it's a whole bunch of gaslighting and virtue signalling, and we’re over it.

If you’re free and care about this kaupapa, we’d love to have your solidarity for #LiveableIncomes. We’ll be outside Jacinda’s office at 658 New North Road in TÄmaki and United Community Action Network will be on the parliament lawn down in PÅneke. Both actions start at 2pm today. Come join us!".