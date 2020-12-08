New Zealand's population could reach 6 million by 2050 - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 10:45

New Zealand’s population could hit 6 million by 2050, and could reach this milestone sooner depending on migration and birth rates, Stats NZ said today.

Stats NZ has released projections of the population usually living in New Zealand. The new projections have the estimated resident population of 5.1 million at 30 June 2020 as a base and cover the period 2020-73.

"The New Zealand population hit 4 million people in 2003," population insights senior manager Brooke Theyers said.

"It took another 16 years to reach 5 million, but lower projected birth rates and an ageing population mean the population could hit 6 million in about 20-30 years."

National population projections give an indication of the future population usually living in New Zealand. They indicate possible outcomes based on different combinations of fertility, mortality, and migration assumptions. The projections assume current policy settings, and do not try to anticipate future major policy changes which may affect population change.

Since 2014, net migration has been the biggest driver of population change in New Zealand. For most of the previous 140 years, it was natural increase (births minus deaths). The projections indicate that natural increase will contribute less to population growth in the future. The total fertility rate reached a record low of 1.63 this year (see Births and deaths: Year ended September 2020 - Infoshare tables), which in the long term means the population would decline without migration. See Estimated resident population (2018-base): At 30 June 2018 for more information on the population reaching 5 million.

The latest projections indicate the population is likely to be between 5.1 and 5.5 million by 2025, and between 5.2 and 5.9 million by 2030. By 2073, the projections indicate a population of between 5.3 and 8.5 million.

Migration down in 2020 due to COVID-19

New Zealand’s migration is highly variable, dropping sharply this year because of COVID-19 border restrictions with low levels of migration since April (see Low monthly migration since April 2020). The projections assume migration will fluctuate around a net gain of 25,000 a year in the long-term.

Image is of a fan chart showing net migration for 1953-2073. See link to text alternative at bottom of image.

Text alternative for Net migration 1953-2073.

One in five people aged over 65 by the 2030s

There is likely to be 1 person out of every 5 (20 percent) in New Zealand aged 65 years or older (65+) by the early 2030s (about 1.1 million people). By 2050, this could increase to nearly 1 in 4 (23 percent or 1.5 million people). Currently, around 1 in 6 people are in this age group (16 percent, or 790,000). A decade ago, 1 in 8 (13 percent, or 560,000 people), and in 1950, 1 in 11 (9 percent, or 170,000 people) were aged 65+.

The latest projections show the population aged 65+ is likely to rise to between 1.6 and 2.2 million by 2073. They would then make up between 24 and 34 percent of the total population.

In 2020, around 19 percent of the population are under 15 years (970,000 people). By 2073, this age group will likely make up between 9 and 18 percent of the population (510,000 to 1.5 million people).

The contrasting growth rates mean the number of people aged 65+ is projected to outnumber those aged under 15 years by the mid-2020s.

In 2020, around 65 percent of the population are aged 15-64 years (3.3 million). By 2073, this age group, who mostly make up the working-age population, will likely make up between 55 and 61 percent of the population (3.0-5.0 million people).

Image is of a line chart showing age distribution of population from 1953 to 2073. Link to text alternative at bottom of image.

Text alternative for Age distribution of population, 1953-2073.

More than triple the number of people aged 85+

The number of people aged 85 years and older is projected to more than triple in the next 30 years, from about 88,000 in 2020, to between 280,000 and 340,000 in the 2050s. By the early 2070s, there will likely be between 350,000 and 510,000 people aged 85 years or older.

More projections to be published

Stats NZ will publish additional projections in 2021. These include subnational projections, ethnic projections, and family and household projections. Subnational population projections will be published on 31 March 2021, with projected populations of regional council, territorial authority, and Auckland local board areas within New Zealand.

Text alternatives

Text alternative for New Zealand population, June 1953 year to June 2073 year

The fan chart shows the total New Zealand population from 1953 to 2073. The total New Zealand population is estimated from 1953 to 2020, and projected after the June 2020 year. A black line represents the median (50th percentile). The dark shaded area represents the 50 percent range between 25th and 75th percentiles. This means there is an estimated 50 percent chance that the total New Zealand population will fall within this dark shaded area. The light shaded area below and above the dark shaded area represents the range between 5th and 25th percentiles, and between the 75th and 95th percentiles. This means there is an estimated 90 percent chance that the total New Zealand population will fall within the light and dark shaded areas.

Text alternative for Net migration 1953-2073

The fan chart shows the estimated and projected net migration levels from 1953 to 2073. Net migration is projected after the June 2020 year. A black line represents the median (50th percentile). The dark shaded area represents the 50 percent range between 25th and 75th percentiles. This means there is an estimated 50 percent chance that net migration will fall within this dark shaded area. The light shaded area below and above the dark shaded area represents the range between 5th and 25th percentiles, and between the 75th and 95th percentiles. This means there is an estimated 90 percent chance that net migration will fall within the light and dark shaded areas.

Text alternative for Age distribution of population, 1953-2073 year

The line chart shows the proportion of the total population in four broad age groups from 1953 to 2073. The proportions are estimated from 1953 to 2020, and projected median (50th percentile) after the June 2020 year. Four lines represent the median (50th percentile) of the projections for broad age groups 0-14, 15-39, 40-64,

