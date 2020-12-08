Kapiti dog registrations hit 98 per cent - Council

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 11:04

Well done dog owners of KÄpiti!

Dog registrations for the 2020/21 year have hit 98 per cent complete, which means around 7,800 KÄpiti dogs have been successfully registered.

Environmental Standards Manager Jacqui Muir says this is an excellent result and has been achieved earlier than in recent years.

"The response from dog owners to register on time this year has been great, with an excellent result in a remarkably challenging year. It shows KÄpiti dogs owners demonstrating responsible attitudes towards dog ownership," Ms Muir says.

Registering your dog is legally required under the Dog Control Act and helps with the management of dogs across our district and country.

"It is great to see so many of our KÄpiti dog owners have done their part this year," Ms Muir says.

"We are continually growing our online services to provide more efficient ways for our customers to register and this year we have increased our services through our online dog portal.

"I’d also like to thank our awesome staff for their stellar efforts in processing registrations during what was an unusual time."

Over the next few months Council’s Animal Management Team will be actively following up to ensure all dog owners register their dogs.

Ms Muir says those who have not registered their dogs should do so urgently.

Please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/dogs for further information on how to register.