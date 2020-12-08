Generosity a legacy from a hard 2020 - Worldvision

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 10:55

- 76% of people surveyed said it was important to focus on people in need of help this Christmas

- Most people have maintained or increased charitable giving despite financial impacts of the pandemic

- 63% said they would prefer to receive a meaningful gift that would help others this Christmas

A new global survey shows most people feel hopeful after a difficult year, and many are searching for ways to give back or help those less fortunate.

Despite the financial impacts of the pandemic, almost two thirds (63%) of respondents said they would prefer to receive a meaningful gift that would help others this Christmas, rather than a traditional gift such as clothes or electronics. Many people have also maintained or increased their charitable donations through 2020.

World Vision International President and CEO Andrew Morley said: "This year has been a difficult one for everyone, and vulnerable children have been especially affected. It’s heart-warming to see the giving spirit is still alive."

"I was moved to hear that it was in some of the countries where people have been worst affected by the pandemic or other catastrophes - South Africa, India, and Lebanon - people are still thinking about helping others. It proves that despite the challenges this year has brought, most people want to prioritise kindness to others."

As the festive season approaches and successful vaccine trials are announced, people everywhere are also feeling more hopeful that 2021 will be better than 2020 (67%) and we can put the worst of the pandemic behind us (69%).

The survey also found that the power of connection has been incredibly important for everyone this year with 70% stating that the thought of spending time with family and friends this Christmas is what is bringing them hope. It is also a time when people are focusing on giving back to others. More than three quarters of people surveyed said it was important to focus on people in need of help this Christmas.

"The best way to bring hope and joy as this year ends is to make it count by helping others. World Vision is blessed to be supported by millions of Child Sponsors and donors all over the world, and we would not be able to carry out our life changing work without them. After the year we have all endured it is heartening to see that while this Christmas may be different for most, goodwill and Christmas spirit is still alive and strong,’ said Mr. Morley.