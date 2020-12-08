Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu celebrates opening of new premises

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 15:13

This morning Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu celebrated the opening of Te Whenua Taurikura, their new premises at 518 Colombo Street, Åtautahi. The event was attended by mana whenua NgÄi TuÄhuriri, the Hon Peeni Henare and Rino Tirikatene (MP for Te Tai Tonga), as well as iwi and community leaders from throughout the South Island.

The Hon Peeni Henare, Minister for WhÄnau Ora, opened the formalities with a speech acknowledging the foresight behind the commissioning agency’s decision to move to a more central location. "I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to see your new premises, I’m excited to feel the energy from all of the kaimahi here who now have a place that serves their people," said Minister Henare. "WhÄnau are at the heart of WhÄnau Ora, and this particular whare is now at the centre of your whÄnau."

In his kÅrero, the Minister addressed his colleagues at Parliament to remind them of the importance of WhÄnau Ora, saying: "It isn’t a coincidence that at the recent State Opening of Parliament, the Governor-General talked about WhÄnau Ora. That has never been heard of before. Tirohia mai ki te kaupapa nei - look to this kaupapa. WhÄnau Ora is the framework that best serves our people, and the people who do that mahi are sitting in this room today."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu PouÄrahi Helen Leahy explained that the decision to relocate from their former premises at 10 Show Place was driven both by the growth of their team and their desire to be more accessible to whÄnau.

"We moved here deliberately to be close to main arterial routes, the bus exchange, and educational institutions here in the CBD," Ms Leahy said. "This place will be our sanctuary, where we can restore and revitalise, regroup and grow. It will also be a site to host wÄnanga and workshops, nurturing creativity, imagination and innovation. It will be our space - Te Whenua Taurikura."

Ms Leahy thanked everyone who made this morning’s event such a success: "We are so grateful to all of you who have travelled to be here today. We are thrilled to have Minister Henare here to distinguish this opening with his presence, and indebted to NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri for their leadership and generosity in opening the way for this new space."

Te Whenua Taurikura will be occupied by Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu, MÄui Studios, Ariki Creative, Ihi Research, Kaha Education, NAIA and He Toki ki te Mahi.