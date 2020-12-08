Nothing to lose, everything to gain - council

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 15:15

Te Ahi Taukamo now wakes up every day feeling like he wants to go to work.

After leaving school at 16, 20-year-old Te Ahi had been moving from job-to-job as a field worker, not really knowing where he wanted to be.

With a partner and a two-year-old at home, he jumped at the chance to start a new career in the roading industry with local contractor Inline Group.

"I thought I might as well give it a shot. I had nothing to lose and everything to gain," he said.

"Providing for my family is essential, so having this opportunity means one less stress for me and that struggle has gone."

Inline Group operations manager Brad Forrest says Te Ahi was initially taken on temporarily, but that’s changed.

"Right from the get-go we’ve noticed Te Ahi’s hard work and positive attitude, which has now led to us offering him full-time, permanent employment," said Brad.

"Without the investment from the Government through the Provincial Development Unit, we wouldn’t have been able to grow like we have, gain more experience on different projects, and take on additional employees like Te Ahi. It’s been a win-win."

Council has invested over $60m into improving local roads across TairÄwhiti this year through 26 projects, funded by the Provincial Development Unit and the TairÄwhiti Redeployment Programme.

Over 500 local people are working on these projects including more than 250 redeployed and newly-recruited workers.

For more information, see www.gdc.govt.nz/major-projects.