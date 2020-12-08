Concept plans underway for Cornwall Park aviary upgrade

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 15:36

The upgrade of the Cornwall Park aviary is making progress with a draft concept plan created for bigger, enhanced enclosures for all the birds, in particular the cockatoo and corella.

The aviary is a unique feature of Cornwall Park, and as such is included in the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan (RMP), which sets out the future sustainable management of the park.

Community consultation on the preparation of this plan showed that the aviary was valued by the community, who wanted to retain it at the park, but also wanted it to be upgraded for the birds that live there.

With the health and welfare of the birds being the prime consideration, council agreed to enlarge and improve the cages, with the two large parrots’ cages being the first priority.

A Friends of Cornwall spokesperson said the aviary upgrade was one the initiatives that the group supported when giving feedback on the proposed RMP.

"Along with the other actions identified in that plan that are now being implemented, it’s great to see work underway on the aviary now as well."

Council has worked with designers Createus Group and the SPCA on the concept plan that envisages the enclosure being increased to about three times its current size, including being 19m long to give the parrots more flight room.

As well as being more open, the plan includes water features, more planting and natural perches, ropes and other play activities within the enclosure, along with housing that would be warm and ventilated in winter.

This would be complemented by landscaping outside the cages to make the whole area more appealing for the public, and secure for the birds.

SPCA animal welfare inspector Pip Lamb said the organisation was working closely with Hastings District Council on the concept plans.

"What’s proposed will provide a significantly enhanced enclosure that will better meet the needs of the large birds in particular."

In preparation for these upgrades the two large parrots, a Corella called Stevie Nicks and a Cockatoo called Mate, have been temporarily re-homed.

Council appreciates the assistance of the SPCA in finding suitable accommodation for the birds, while their new home is designed and built.

Once the concept plan has been approved and the plans completed, it’s anticipated physical works could begin in the New Year.