Essential maintenance on Auckland Harbour Bridge over Christmas - NZTA

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 08:44

The southbound clip-on lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed for resurfacing and other maintenance over the Christmas - New Year holiday period.

The two clip-on lanes will close on Boxing Day for up to ten days. Shelly Beach Road off-ramp will also close and access to Shelley Beach Road from Westhaven Drive will operate on a stop/go traffic management system.

Three lanes will be open to traffic at all times on the bridge in both directions during the clip-on closure, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

"The resurfacing process on the bridge requires 3-5 days to "cure" before allowing traffic on it, so while it may look as if nothing is happening the team will be using the lanes closure for other maintenance tasks, including water blasting and painting just below the road deck."

If there are delays on the bridge, motorists should consider the Western Ring Route as an alternative, using the North-Western Motorway (SH16) and State Highway 18 (SH18).

Ms Williamson says the Auckland Harbour Bridge is one of the busiest sections of motorway in Auckland, with more than 170,000 vehicle movements on an average day.

"The resurfacing of the clip-on lanes will provide a uniform, smooth and resilient surface, which will improve safety and the driving experience for motorists."

The work is part of Waka Kotahi’s ongoing maintenance programme to ensure the harbour bridge is kept in a first class and safe condition. The resurfacing work is scheduled to take place during the Christmas holiday period when traffic volumes are lighter than at other times of the year.

"We’re expecting traffic to flow well in both directions and weather permitting, the bridge will be fully opened before most people return from their Christmas break," says Ms Williamson.

"Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out."

Motorists are advised to listen to regular radio updates on the lane closures or check on our social media sites.

