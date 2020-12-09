River levels being monitored by Horizons Regional Council

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 09:23

Horizons Regional Council is closely watching the weather system moving onto the North Island from the Tasman Sea.

Horizons group manager river management Ramon Strong says yesterday’s rain hasn’t caused any significant issues however staff will continue to closely monitor rainfall expected today and tomorrow.

"While our environmental data team’s models suggest this event won’t cause any particular problems there is some uncertainty as to the precise track of this weather system," says Mr Strong.

"We’re also aware that soil moisture levels across the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region are now much higher than they were a few weeks ago. Saturated catchments rivers and streams will respond more quickly and to higher levels with intense rainfall."

"The rain has been particularly concentrated on the Tararua Ranges and the Whanganui catchment, and that’s where more rain is expected to fall.

"High flows in the Mangahao River have driven a modest flood peak in the ManawatÅ« however a Moutoa gate opening is not expected.

"Flood flows in the Whanganui are currently well within the range of what the awa can accommodate."

Horizons Emergency Coordination Centre are in contact with the effected territorial authorities and are prepared to respond if necessary.

Up-to-date information is available via Horizons’ 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

With more rain forecast over the next couple of days the public are advised to take care while driving and check the AA’s website, http://maps.aa.co.nz/traffic/roadwatch for information on road conditions.

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz