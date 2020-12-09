Missing Torbay man: update

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have this morning located a body in the search for a 58-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday morning.
Police can confirm that the body is that of the man who went missing from his Torbay home.
The death will be referred to the Coroner and our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family at this time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice