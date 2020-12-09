UPDATE: Changes to SH1 overnight closures between Taupo and Turangi due to weather

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 11:05

Overnight road closures on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Turangi that had been due to get underway from tonight, will now get underway from 7pm Thursday 10 December and be in place for three nights, due to poor weather forecast for tomorrow.

Full road closures between Taupō and Turangi had been scheduled for Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 December between 7pm and 5am, with the road open under Stop/Go traffic management with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place on Friday 11 December.

The road will now be closed between 7pm and 5am over three nights - Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 December.

The closures will enable resurfacing work to improve the quality and longevity of SH1 at Te Pōporo/Bulli Point and Te Toki Point, south of Taupō. This work is a continuation of the resurfacing undertaken mid-October, which was unable to be completed due to poor weather.

During the road closures, access south of the Taupō Airport roundabout, or north of the intersection of SH1 and State Highway 41 will be for residents only, with a detour in place for all other traffic via SH41, State Highway 32 and Poihipi Road. Emergency services will have full access through the work site during the works.

While the road closure will be in place from 7pm we would encourage motorists to complete their travel well before then as the contractors will be setting up traffic management from 6pm and this may cause delays.

Outside these hours the road will be open for traffic in both directions as normal.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

