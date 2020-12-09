University of Otago postpones graduation ceremonies due to security threat

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 11:07

It is with deep regret the University of Otago announces it is postponing today’s graduation ceremonies and associated events due to a security threat.

Earlier this week the University electronically received a threat to its upcoming graduation ceremonies. Today, two graduations were planned to go ahead at 1pm and 4pm.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne explains the University has received the threat that centred on graduation ceremonies.

"The safety of everyone who is planning to attend the ceremonies and the wider Dunedin community is at the heart of this difficult decision. The Police have strongly recommended that the graduation ceremonies scheduled for today are postponed and we support their recommendation," Professor Hayne says.

"We realise this will be incredibly distressing to everyone who was planning to take part in the ceremonies in person. For many, this was the replacement ceremony because of previous cancellations due to COVID-19. We share your disappointment,"

Currently, graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday and next week are scheduled to go ahead.

Professor Hayne says the University will continue to work with the Police and other authorities as they investigate the threat.

All graduands will receive information from the University as quickly as possible about future plans. Updates will be posted on our website www.otago.ac.nz.

Anyone who can assist Police with information relating to this matter is asked to call 105 and reference file number 201208/6592. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A media standup will be held at 12 noon today outside the Dunedin Central Police Station where Professor Hayne and Police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham will speak. We will be unable to respond to any media queries prior to this.