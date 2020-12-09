Otago Polytechnic graduands set to celebrate

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 11:18

For the fifth successive year, Otago Polytechnic will hold two December graduation ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall. The ceremonies will be preceded by a parade through central Dunedin, starting at 11am.

A total of 615 graduands will cross the stage over two ceremonies (230 at the first ceremony; 385 at the second ceremony). Another 980 people will graduate in absentia.

Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, says graduation is "extra special" this year given the disruption of Covid-19 and the challenges faced by learners.

"All of our graduands - and their whÄnau - should be proud, not only because of their academic achievements, but because of the way they came together to support one another through an extremely challenging year.

"Our academic and support staff should also reflect on a job well done in helping our learners achieve their goals.

"We believe the future of our sector is exciting. Certainly, we continue to build on the opportunities provided by Te PÅ«kenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

"The strength of programmes, quality of teaching and innovative approaches to learning will help to address some marked skills shortages, not only in Dunedin and Otago, but throughout New Zealand."

Otago Polytechnic’s enrolments for 2021 are well above target.

As of 1 December, domestic applications were sitting at 3962. As a comparison, as of 1 December 2019, domestic applications were 2725. That equates to a rise of 1237 in domestic learner applications.

"Otago Polytechnic’s student enrolment numbers continue to be higher than anticipated and we expect to end this year well above our enrolment target for 2021," says Dr Gibbons.

This demand is across the board: covering certificate-level, diplomas, degrees, and post-graduate programmes. Most programme areas will be full.