Balclutha Police seeking information following serious crash

Statement to be attributed to Clutha/Taieri Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin:
Balclutha Police are seeking witnesses following a serious two-vehicle collision on SH 1 south of Balclutha at about 5pm on Saturday 5 December.
A 17-year-old young woman remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital as a result.
We want to talk to anyone who witnessed either the crash, or saw the vehicles prior to the crash - a light green-coloured Range Rover travelling north from Clinton and a silver-coloured Toyota Blade heading south from Balclutha.
Anyone with information can contact 105 and quote file number 201206/7544.
