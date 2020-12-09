Balclutha Police seeking information following serious crash

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 13:35

Statement to be attributed to Clutha/Taieri Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin:

Balclutha Police are seeking witnesses following a serious two-vehicle collision on SH 1 south of Balclutha at about 5pm on Saturday 5 December.

A 17-year-old young woman remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital as a result.

We want to talk to anyone who witnessed either the crash, or saw the vehicles prior to the crash - a light green-coloured Range Rover travelling north from Clinton and a silver-coloured Toyota Blade heading south from Balclutha.

Anyone with information can contact 105 and quote file number 201206/7544.