Police make arrest over serious incident at Auckland bar

Attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland City CIB:
Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious incident at Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.
This afternoon, Auckland City Police arrested a 25-year-old man without incident.
The man will be facing a number of firearms-related charges and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.
As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.
