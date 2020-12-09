Water incident: Western Bay of Plenty Lower Kaimai

|
[ login or create an account ]
At around 12:20pm today, Police received reports that a person who was swimming needed medical attention at McLaren Falls, Soldiers Road, Lower Kaimai area.
Emergency services attended and the person was recovered from the water.
Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice