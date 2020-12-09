Otago Polytechnic quartet hoping to make social life safer for women

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 16:31

A quartet of Otago Polytechnic learners are on a mission - to create a world where "every body is safe".

Corey Allan, Sarah Shirley, Anna-lena Bininda and Paige Devlin have developed RedLight, which is both a code word and a system of support that women can use to access help if they are feeling unsafe in a public space. The concept is linked to an international movement.

A number of agencies and local businesses, including bars in Dunedin’s Octagon and Queenstown, have embraced the concept.

"When someone approaches bar staff and ‘orders’ a RedLight or shows staff one of our logos, the staff will automatically know what to do," explains Paige Devlin, one of the quartet to have completed a New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Level 4) at Otago Polytechnic.

"We have created a system with the Police, the Southern District Health Board and the Dunedin City Council. The premises involved train their staff on what to do depending on the situation. And, depending on the context, Police can be involved," Paige says.

The Otago Polytechnic students devised the idea for Red Light while they were studying off-campus during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier in the year.

Says Sarah Shirley: "For our community project assessment in term 2, we were tasked with creating a resource that is accessible to the relevant community. "As we all had an interest in the subject of body empowerment, we were grouped together to work on something that would make a difference in our society," Sarah explains.

"We launched the project in late June, with the support of a few of the licensed premises around the Octagon."

The group have also created a suite of supporting collateral to help those in need. These include posters and cards with further information and support, as well as social media (Instagram) pages.

Says Corey: "We see RedLight as a collective community of businesses working towards a culture committed to preventing sexual violence and ensuring everyone's night ends as well as it starts. "We want RedLight to be a regular - and eventually, hopefully, unneeded - part of safe club culture around New Zealand."

For more information, visit Instagram pages @mybodyrulesproject and @red_light_dunedin