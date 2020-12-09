Winners: Inaugural Pacific Cooperation Foundation Youth Leadership Awards

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 19:27

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation (PCF) announced the winners for its Inaugural Pacific Cooperation Foundation Youth Leadership Awards at Parliament tonight.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the Hon Aupito William Sio, Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

PCF lead/management consultant Afamasaga Jackie Curry said, "The aim of the PCF Youth Leadership Awards is to encourage and reward service leadership to benefit our communities not just in Aotearoa New Zealand, but also the Pacific region.

"Pacific people are a growing, youthful and diverse population both in New Zealand and in the Pacific region, so these awards acknowledge and encourage the contribution and achievements of our young Pacific emerging leaders as well as their families who support them," Afamasaga said.

"These exemplary youth leaders have demonstrated excellence in their fields, will in turn use their leadership abilities and skills to help give back to their communities and assist in tackling the many complex issues and challenges being faced in the Pacific region, especially in light of the effects of Covid on regional economies.

"There are ten award official award categories in total, with five awards specially set aside for Pacific students from the Pacific region studying in New Zealand, which is the special point of difference about Pacific Cooperation Foundation’s Pacific Youth Leadership Awards.

The awards bring greater awareness and appreciation by the people and communities of the Pacific Islands and New Zealand, of their shared Pacific identify, history and culture, as well as a shared destiny," Afamasaga said.

The 10 official award categories and winners are:

PCF Pioneer Award - Sponsored by the Pacific Business Hub - Gibson Gala

PCF Profit with Purpose Award - Sponsored by WE Accounting - Minnie Kalo Voi

PCF Le Afi Pasifika Creativity Award - Sponsored by Pacific Media Network - Hella Rore

Top Pacific NZ Scholar Award - Sponsored by Code Avengers - Vensel Margraff (Highly Commended Tiotio-Maximo Lockington)

Top Pacific STEM Scholar Award - Sponsored by Code Avengers - Hella Rore

PCF Young Pasifika Female of Influence Award - Sponsored by Ministry for Women - Sana Ditta

PCF Young Pasifika Male of Influence Award - Sponsored by Victoria University of Wellington - Leki Jackson-Bourke (Highly Commended Mose Tanielu)

PCF Health Ambassador Award - Sponsored by Pacific Health Plus - Dr Brittany Stanley-Wishart (Highly Commended - Emmerson Toomaga)

PCF Sport Ambassador Award - Sponsored by Fiso Investment Group - First equals Lyric Faleafaga and Dhys Faleafaga (sisters)

PCF Top Pasifika Cultural and Language Advocate Award - Sponsored by Ministry for Pacific People - Leulua’iali’i Satuala Tofaeono Tanuvasa

The PCF also awarded two special awards:

PCF Supreme Award for Pacific Youth Advocacy - Sponsored by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation - Aigagalefili Fepulea'i Tapua'i

The PCF Supreme for Inclusion - Sponsored by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation - Shaneel Lal