Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 20:57

Three Lotto players from Paeroa, New Plymouth and Cromwell will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Paeroa in Paeroa, New World Merrilands in New Plymouth, and Cromwell New World in Cromwell .

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

