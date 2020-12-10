Upper Hutt welcomes back Lime scooters

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 09:23

Lime e-scooters are once again hitting the streets of the Hutt Valley, relaunching this morning in both Upper and Lower Hutt. Users are now able to hire a scooter for use using the Lime app on their smartphones.

Lime previously operated in the Hutt Valley in 2019 but later put their operations on hold. Upper Hutt is providing another one-year licence which will enable Lime to offer its e-scooter hiring services throughout the city. E-scooter use and safety regulations are governed by Waka Kotahi (NZTA) rules, however Lime also offers advice on safety and responsible use on its website.

Following Lime's relaunch of JUMP scooters in Wellington in August, this extension into the Hutt Valley will see Lime's operations servicing the wider Wellington region.

"We always intended to return to the Hutt Valley and we are thrilled to be back once again, to provide residents with a safe, convenient and sustainable alternative to private motor vehicles," says Lauren Mentjox, Lime’s ANZ Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager.

"We are very happy to see Lime has returned and that they see a future in providing their e-scooter services across the Hutt Valley," says Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy. "We look forward to the uptake of this popular mode of transport along with new safety improvements that Lime has implemented."

While COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of so many people around the world, questions may be asked as to what Lime has considered to help keep people safe. The company has a website dedicated to safety and specific COVID-19 information can be found at https://safety.li.me/covidsafety/

Lime presents a viable public transport solution to growing demands across the country. With Upper Hutt City Council adopting its Sustainability Strategy earlier in the year, the return of Lime plays well into the strategy’s eighth goal, which is to encourage low-carbon transport.

"We’re glad to welcome back Lime Scooters to meet the growing transport needs of our community, providing a solution that is easier on the environment," says Council’s Director of Asset Management and Operations, Geoff Swainson.