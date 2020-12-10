Council’s community outcomes led by residents - Council

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 09:37

Engagement with residents has contributed directly to the community outcomes Hamilton City Council will use to guide its decision making for the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan.

On Tuesday (8 December 2020) Elected Members adopted the five priorities included in Council’s ‘Our vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa’ as the organisation’s community outcomes for at least the next three years.

‘Our vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa’ and the five priorities are based on an extensive community engagement campaign over many months which asked residents what they love about Hamilton and what would make their city an even better place to be.

The five priorities set out in ‘Our Vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa’ and Council’s new community outcomes are:

A city that’s easy to live in - Ahuahungia teetehi taaone e tau ai te noho ki roto

A city where our people thrive - Ahuahungia teetehi taaone e puaawai ai ngaa taangata katoa

A central city where people love to be - Ahuahungia te pokapuu o teetehi taaone e arohaina ai e te taangata

A fun city with lots to do - Ahuahungia teetehi taaone ngahau e tini ai ngaa kaupapa papai hei whai

A green city - Ahuahungai teetehi taaone tiaki taiao.

These will be Council’s mechanism for improving Hamilton’s social, cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing, as prescribed by the Local Government Act, and replace the community outcomes from the 2018-28 10-Year Plan: a great river city, a city that embraces growth, and a Council that is best in business.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it was critical to see the aspirations of Hamiltonians guiding Council’s direction.

"I was determined when I became Mayor that all Hamiltonians would have a greater influence on Council decision-making. So, it’s pleasing to see a new set of community outcomes that reflect what people who live here want for their city."

On Tuesday Elected Members also approved the production of an annual Wellbeing Report to outline changes in the social, cultural, environmental and economic wellbeing of the community through a range of proposed indicators to be confirmed in early 2021.

The Local Government Act states that a Council’s Long-Term Plan must describe its community outcomes. The Long-Term Plan sets the budget and work programme for the next 10 years and is amended every three years.