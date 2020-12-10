Transfigured a display to challenge people’s idea of art - Council

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 11:01

A new art exhibition at TaupÅ Museum will "challenge people’s idea of what art is" with a contemporary collection of digital art opening next week.

Museum exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said the exhibition, Transfigured, was by Wellington emerging artist Daniel Metcalfe who was chosen specifically for his innovative approach.

"Earlier this year we sent out a call for artists looking for a recent graduate or emerging artist working in a contemporary style that we could support by giving them the opportunity to exhibit here," she said. "We wanted a summer exhibition that would challenge people’s idea of what art is - something to ponder and absorb."

Transfigured fit the bill perfectly, Ms Stephen said, and Metcalfe was invited to exhibit.

"When Daniel’s proposal came in, we loved it, it was just what we had in mind," she said. "It was a great concept for a summer exhibition and we hope museum visitors will enjoy it."

Museum staff hoped to exhibit graduate and/or emerging contemporary artists’ work annually following this exhibition.

Transfigured will be on display in the main gallery at the museum from December 19 2020 to February 1 2021.

Visitors are invited to come and meet Metcalfe between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 19 December. He will also be holding an artist talk nearer the end of the exhibition, with a time and date to be confirmed.

Entry is free for children and residents with proof of address and the museum is open 10am-4.30pm daily.