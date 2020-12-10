Further arrests made as enquiries into aggravated burglary continue

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 13:35

Please attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Enquiries into an aggravated burglary and kidnapping in Invercargill on 19 November are continuing, with a further five search warrants being carried out in the past three weeks.

As a result of the warrants, two women - aged 25 and 34 - have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The 34-year-old woman has also been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Invercargill on 6 December.

A stolen vehicle has also been recovered.

Those involved in the offending have gang connections.

Police will not tolerate this kind of violent behaviour and we will continue to closely monitor and take a proactive approach to disrupting and combating this type of offending in our communities.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing and further arrests and charges are being considered.