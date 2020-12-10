Mayor of Dunedin welcomes building announcement

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 13:31

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is welcoming the news a large-scale office building will be built on the Dowling Street carpark, saying it will deliver a significant boost to the heart of the city.

Mr Hawkins says the deal between ACC and NgÄi Tahu Property to develop the new multi-storey commercial office building will deliver major economic benefits for the city.

"This is an exciting development for the city, and the Exchange area in particular. It will create jobs across the construction sector, it’s being procured sustainably and locally where possible, and it helps secure a long-term headquarters for ACC staff in Dunedin.

"We expect the design will complement surrounding buildings, improve the street-level environment for pedestrians and inject more life and vibrancy into the area."

As part of the deal, the Dunedin City Council has agreed to sell its Dowling Street carpark - long earmarked as a future development site - to NgÄi Tahu Property for $3 million.

NgÄi Tahu is entering a joint venture with ACC to develop an 8000m2, A-grade office building on the site.

The building will have space for up to 650 ACC staff currently spread across four locations in Dunedin.

The building will be the first new large-scale and high-spec office building to be built in Dunedin in more than 20 years, and will mean hundreds of extra people in the vicinity of established businesses in the area.

The development also builds on the long-standing relationship between the city and NgÄi Tahu, Mr Hawkins says.

"We’re working hard to make sure Dunedin’s urban environment better reflects the values of mana whenua, and developments like this can only help recognise the importance of NgÄi Tahu to our city," he says.

Conditions attached to the deal include that the project delivers an office block covering the entire site, built to New Zealand Green Building Council specifications, and that construction begins within three years and is completed within seven years.

These conditions are designed to ensure the city gets the high-spec, modern office building it expects, in return for the loss of car parks on site.

The parties are on track to meet or exceed those conditions, including starting construction in 2021 and completing the new building by 2024.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says while the development will result in the loss of some carparks, the site has been earmarked for sale for some time.

A resource consent is still required for any new building on the site and it will be subject to the usual requirements.