'Selwyn still a great place to live - residents say'

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 14:01

Selwyn remains a great place to live for most Selwyn residents.

That’s one of the findings from the Council’s annual survey of residents this year, which shows that 92% of people surveyed thought Selwyn was ‘a great place to live’, consistent with the results in 2018 (91%) and 2019 (93%).

Three quarters of residents surveyed also said they felt a sense of belonging and community.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the results reflect the positive feel of the district.

"I’m delighted that the people of Selwyn think this is a great place to live, in particularly as we continue to grow at such pace. We’re constantly thinking about the future for all our communities across Selwyn, the challenge ahead is how we maintain our high standards as we grow".

Residents were also asked to rate a range of services and facilities the Council provides, with rubbish collection (94% rated good or very good), recycling (90%), playgrounds (86%), libraries (85%) and parks and reserves (84%) the highest rated services.

All six areas of the Council’s water services-covering drinking, waste and storm water-saw increases in satisfaction among users.

Satisfaction decreased for community run swimming pools (down 10%), local urban roads (down 5%), and public halls (down 4%).

Overall 63% of residents rated the Council’s performance as good or very good.

The survey notes that it is unclear what impact the Covid-19 pandemic may have had on the figures. It was undertaken in July, soon after lockdown when a number of Council services were closed or reduced.

Council Chief Executive David Ward says the Council is looking closely at ways to address the issues raised in the survey.

"We are always looking to improve the service we deliver to our community and we have taken account of this feedback in our planning for services in the coming year and further ahead."

The survey was carried out by independent research company Research First, and surveyed 624 people using telephone, cellphone and online surveys. A summary of results is included in the Council’s Annual Report 2019/20, published this week. The full residents’ survey is available at: selwyn.govt.nz/residents-survey.