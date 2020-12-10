Information sought following Port Hills fires

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 15:05

Police investigating four vegetation fires in Christchurch's Port Hills in the early hours of Wednesday 9 December are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Emergency services were alerted to fires in the area about midnight.

The fires are being treated as suspicious.

Specifically, there were reports that a flare was seen.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious between just before midnight and 2am.

If you've got information, please get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 201209/8549.

You can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.