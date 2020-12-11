Gisborne District Council to remove poisoned trees by weekend

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 09:22

Four mature Pin Oak trees in the Kaiti Memorial Park poisoned about a year ago are now due to be removed by the weekend.

The trees were planted for whÄnau grieving the loss of loved ones after the war, and both Council and the YMCA, who own the parkland, are distressed that someone poisoned the trees. Liveable spaces manager De-Arne Sutherland said 20mm holes had been bored into the trees to poison them.

"Council spent significant funds trying to save the trees because of their cultural and environmental value, but a recent arborist’s report indicated they had shown few signs of recovery and were now a safety risk to passersby," Ms Sutherland said.

"Trees play an increasingly important role as our climate gets warmer and Council is required to support and protect these for our community.

"We will be seeking to prosecute the people who poisoned these trees, and it is now a police matter."

The trees will be removed and the wood will be made available to Te Poho o Rawiri marae to be turned into seating.