Thames healthcare providers prepare for summer rush - Waikato DHB

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 10:00

With the summer holidays just around the corner, Waikato DHB is preparing for a surge in visitors to the Coromandel Peninsula.

Waikato DHB is teaming up with iwi primary care provider Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki to provide a summer clinic, offering healthcare to all those who need it.

The clinic will be based at Thames Hospital from Monday 14 December (excluding weekends and statutory holidays) with Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki providing non-urgent services Monday to Friday between 8am and 4.30pm. No appointment or enrolment is needed.

Thames Medical Centre will also continue to provide a Saturday emergency General Practice clinic at Thames Hospital ED from 9am to 3pm.

All five Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki General Practice clinics and Thames Medical Centre will also remain open except for weekends and public holidays for casual and enrolled patients.

Thames Hospital Emergency Department will continue to operate 24/7 for emergency care.

Any patient with COVID-19 symptoms or who requires a test should free call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki on 0508 835 676 first.

We’re proud to work with our partners to help keep our community and visitors safe over the summer period.