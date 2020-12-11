Pukeiti's giant rata has been felled for public safety - Taranaki Regional Council

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 10:16

Pukeiti’s iconic giant rata was felled this morning because it was in danger of falling over and presented a risk to public safety.

A fortnight ago cracks were identified in the lower trunk of the 800-year-old tree, says Taranaki Regional Council Gardens Manager, Greg Rine, and further bad weather has exacerbated the problem.

"Recent strong winds and heavy rain have lengthened and widened the existing cracks in just a few days. The structural integrity of the tree was compromised and it was in danger of falling over, so we had to take action quickly.

"We’re absolutely gutted that we had to fell this wonderful old tree, but, ultimately, keeping Pukeiti visitors safe is our priority.

"Unfortunately because of its sheer size, bracing the tree was not a feasible option.

The giant rata was a star attraction at Pukeiti, having featured in countless selfies, videos and social media posts over the years says Mr Rine.

"The rata is enchanting and has provided many generations of families and children with wonderful memories as they’ve woven in and out of the roots playing games and hiding.

"It will be greatly missed by visitors and garden staff alike, but we’re not letting her go without saying a proper goodbye."

A karakia was said by local kaumatua, and as nature intended, the tree will lie where it fell and be allowed to decompose naturally.

Those with close links to Pukeiti including local hapu and the Pukeiti Rhododendron Trust were advised prior to felling and have been kept appraised of the situation, says Mr Rine.