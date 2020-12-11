University of Otago graduations will not go ahead tomorrow

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 10:46

Following Police advice, the University of Otago has decided that graduation ceremonies and parades tomorrow (Saturday 12 December) will not go ahead.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne acknowledges this will be incredibly disappointing for everyone who has made plans and for some this is their third attempt to graduate.

"My heart goes out to you all. This has been a difficult decision and I hope that you will find ways to celebrate," Professor Hayne says.

"The depth of feeling has been only too real over the previous few days. No one deserved this, particularly the young people from the University and Polytech who were expecting to celebrate their graduations at the Town Hall this week."

Police have advised that all on-campus events are able to continue. This includes all graduation events like MÄori pre-graduation, which will go ahead. Graduands will be able to pick up their certificates and details about this will be sent directly to graduands.

As is the case with Wednesday’s graduations that were postponed, the University will plan for a replacement ceremony for tomorrow’s graduations for 2021.

Currently, next week’s graduations ceremonies on Wednesday 16 December and Saturday 19 December will go ahead as planned.

Professor Hayne says the one "huge positive" she is taking away from this week is the incredible strength and resilience of the tertiary community in North Dunedin.

"In particular, the students have been incredibly magnanimous and have taken care of each other and their friends and whÄnau. They certainly didn’t let the horrible situation stop them from celebrating their special day in a very Otago way. The manaakitanga and creative improvisation in how they chose to celebrate is unique to our community here in Dunedin.

"I would like to acknowledge the Police. Their community support and expert guidance has been excellent, and I cannot thank them enough. We will continue to work with the Police. As you will understand, I cannot comment on any matters related to this ongoing case."