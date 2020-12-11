Community feedback sought on Vincent Spatial Plan Options - Council

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 11:24

Vincent ward residents and property owners are being encouraged to provide feedback over the coming two months on options for how future growth could be accommodated in the area.

The second community engagement phase for the Vincent Spatial Plan opens this week. The engagement period will run through until early February and includes public information sessions and a survey to gather feedback.

The Vincent Spatial Plan has been in development since March this year. The plan will address the challenges and opportunities of growth and land use in the Alexandra/Clyde area and Omakau/Ophir, mapping out a pathway for the next 30 years and beyond.

Feedback gathered through the community values survey, at workshops and public drop-in sessions has informed the formulation of options for where and how the Vincent area could grow.

Three shortlisted options have been identified for how Alexandra and Clyde and the surrounding basin could grow. A concept plan for proposed growth in Omakau/Ophir has also been developed. These are presented in a Let’s Talk Options engagement document available online at www.codc.govt.nz/vincentspatialplan and available from next week at the Alexandra Council offices, Alexandra New World, Omakau and Clyde Four Squares.

Community feedback will refine options to a preferred design for both regions.

"We need to hear from the community what they think about each of the shortlisted options. All cater for projected population growth but achieve this in slightly different ways, for example through infill or through residential growth into rural land," said Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan.

"What is going out for discussion is high level at this stage and represents a direction more than a destination. The final outcome could be a combination of proposed options so it’s important that people tells us what they like or don’t like about the options and why, and where they think we might need further consideration. We want the final preferred option to truly represent what the community wants."

Vincent Community Board Chair Martin McPherson said he hoped for a massive response from the community.

"We had a great response to our earlier phase of engagement. We would encourage people to keep their eyes peeled for more detail of information sessions the planning team will be holding. People can come along, find out more and ask questions as we appreciate that planning can sometimes be a complex topic to get your head around."