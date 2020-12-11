Ross Creek reservoir dam public artwork - Council

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 11:26

Constellations of new stars will soon be glittering at Dunedin’s Ross Creek reservoir as work to install the city’s latest piece of public art ramps up.

Work on the new sculpture, All From Water, by Dunedin-based artists Katrina Thomson and Ross Sinclair, has now begun.

The sculpture will see 77 steel, powder-coated stars placed across the dam face, representing the southern constellations found in the sky above, Dunedin City Council Engineering Project Manager Camilla Bennett says.

The first stage of work has already seen the installation of three plinths beside public walkways in the area.

The plinths will each hold one or two display stars, allowing members of the public to get a close-up view of them.

The display stars are expected to be installed next week, after which attention will turn to the stars on the dam face itself.

Artists Katrina Thomson and Ross Sinclair say the inspiration for their sculpture comes from the reflection of the night sky in the reservoir itself.

"We are so happy to have the opportunity to create artwork for such an awe-inspiring site. We love the stark contrast of the magnificently engineered industrial dam face within the beauty of the Ross Creek reservoir surrounds.

"We're incredibly grateful for the rare experience of making a public art installation on a grand scale within a nature setting.

"The dam face is a huge blank canvas, it's the perfect setting for our concept."

It is also the first time either artist has worked on an installation of such scale, requiring the pair to develop new technical and planning skills, supported by DCC staff, they said.

"We are excited to see the artwork in its final stages of completion."

The artists have also worked closely with Victoria Campbell (KÄti Irakehu, NgÄi Tahu), whose knowledge of mÄtauraka MÄori and astronomy has helped ensure the star-scape encompasses mana whenua narratives.

The installation follows a $9 million, three-year project to strengthen the dam and provide increased security for the city’s water supply.

The sculpture also represents the pilot project for the DCC’s new Art and Creativity in Infrastructure Policy.

Ara Toi Relationship Advisor Cara Paterson and 3 Waters Project Manager Camilla Bennett have helped their team of artists, engineers, and contractors negotiate everything from health and safety requirements to star fabrication, resulting in an artwork that will be perfectly at home in its setting.

The expected cost for the artwork is around $120,000.

For more information:â¨Camilla Bennettâ¨DCC Engineering Project Managerâ¨021 748 704