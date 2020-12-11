Hawke's Bay Police provide reassurance patrols following recent gang activity

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 12:30

Hawke’s Bay Police are continuing to provide reassurance patrols following several public incidents of gang activity last week across the region.

As a result of this gang activity, Hawke’s Bay Police have increased visibly in impacted areas and are undertaking investigations into the offending.

Yesterday (10 December) Police conducted several search warrants at addresses in Napier as a result of the recent tension.

Following the search warrants one person was arrested on unrelated charges, enquiries are ongoing.

Search warrants were also executed at two Raupunga addresses on Tuesday 8 December, firearms and drugs were seized and arrests are imminent.

Hawke’s Bay Area Prevention Manager Inspector Martin James says Police take these incidents extremely seriously and the priority is the safety and wellbeing of the community.

"The increased Police presence has had a positive impact on reducing gang activity, however we acknowledge that tension still remains.

Police will continue to be highly visible around Hawke’s Bay with a specific focus on gang activity and an emphasis in reducing and preventing the harm caused by these groups."