Appointment of Te Matawai Co-Chairs for 2021

E waingÅhia ana ngÄ Hoa-Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai ka wehe atu nei, a Te Waihoroi Shortland rÄua ko Mereana Selby, i te kopunga atu o Reikura Kahi me Charlie (Tiare) Tepana hei Hoa-Toihau hou mÅ te Poari, ka mana nei Ä te 1 o KohitÄtea 2021.
Hei tÄ Mereana rÄua ko Te Waihoroi, "Kua pukumahi tahi a Reikura rÄua ko Charlie mÅ te hia ngahurutanga tau ki te whakatairanga, ki te Äta mahi, ki te whakatauira ake me te kawe i te whakarauoratanga o tÅ tÄtou reo. Ka noho ngÄkau pai tonu a Te MÄtÄwai ina tahuri ake ngÄ Hoa-Toihau hou nei hei mana arataki mÄ ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ iwi, me ngÄ hapori reo puta noa i Aotearoa."
He nui whakaharahara te wÄhi ki a Te Waihoroi rÄua ko Mereana ki te hÄpai i te whakahaumanutanga o te reo MÄori i te taha o ngÄ iwi, ngÄ hapori reo MÄori me tua. E whakapono ana rÄua ka haere tonu te para huarahi hou a ngÄ Hoa-Toihau hou mÅ ngÄ kaupapa a ngÄ kÄinga me ngÄ hapori puta noa i Aotearoa.
Hei tÄ Tiare "E rikarika ana mÄua ko Reikura ki te whai kia haere tonu te Äinga hiranga mÅ te reo i poua e Mereana rÄua ko Te Waihoroi, ngÄ Hoa-Toihau tuatahi o Te MÄtÄwai. Ko mÄua Änei, te kura-unua, te tuku atu nei i a mÄua hei amo i te kaupapa whakahirahira nei, te reo MÄori, kia rangatira tonu atu te whenua i a ia."
I runga i te mahi ki te taha o te Tumu Whakarae, a Poia Rewi, ka kaha ake te ngÄkau pÅ«mau o Å mÄtou Hoa-Toihau hou ki te kÅtuinga mÅ te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori i poua ki Te Ture mÅ te reo MÄori 2016.
Outgoing Te MÄtÄwai Co-Chairs Te Waihoroi Shortland and Mereana Selby are delighted with the appointment of Reikura Kahi and Charlie (Tiare) Tepana as the Board’s new Co-Chairs to take effect from 1 January 2021.
"Both Reikura and Charlie have worked tirelessly over many decades promoting, practising, modelling and influencing the revitalisation of our language. Te MÄtÄwai will remain in good heart as the new Co-Chairs move to take over its governance on behalf of whÄnau, iwi, and language communities across Aotearoa," said Mereana and Te Waihoroi.
Te Waihoroi and Mereana have contributed extensively to help revitalise the MÄori language alongside MÄori, MÄori language communities and others. They are both confident that the new Co-Chairs will continue to breathe new life into MÄori language initiatives for homes and communities across Aotearoa.
Tiare says "Reikura and I look forward to progressing the significant reo momentum established by Mereana and Waihoroi, the inaugural co-chairs of Te MÄtÄwai. Ko mÄua tÄnei, te kura-unua, te tuku atu nei i a mÄua hei amo i te kaupapa whakahirahira nei, te reo MÄori, kia rangatira tonu atu te whenua i a ia."
Working alongside the Tumu Whakarae, Poia Rewi, the commitment from our new Co-Chairs to the partnership for MÄori language revitalisation established under Te Ture mÅ te reo MÄori 2016 will be further strengthened.
