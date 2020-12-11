Appointment of Te Matawai Co-Chairs for 2021

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 12:52

E waingÅhia ana ngÄ Hoa-Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai ka wehe atu nei, a Te Waihoroi Shortland rÄua ko Mereana Selby, i te kopunga atu o Reikura Kahi me Charlie (Tiare) Tepana hei Hoa-Toihau hou mÅ te Poari, ka mana nei Ä te 1 o KohitÄtea 2021.

Hei tÄ Mereana rÄua ko Te Waihoroi, "Kua pukumahi tahi a Reikura rÄua ko Charlie mÅ te hia ngahurutanga tau ki te whakatairanga, ki te Äta mahi, ki te whakatauira ake me te kawe i te whakarauoratanga o tÅ tÄtou reo. Ka noho ngÄkau pai tonu a Te MÄtÄwai ina tahuri ake ngÄ Hoa-Toihau hou nei hei mana arataki mÄ ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ iwi, me ngÄ hapori reo puta noa i Aotearoa."

He nui whakaharahara te wÄhi ki a Te Waihoroi rÄua ko Mereana ki te hÄpai i te whakahaumanutanga o te reo MÄori i te taha o ngÄ iwi, ngÄ hapori reo MÄori me tua. E whakapono ana rÄua ka haere tonu te para huarahi hou a ngÄ Hoa-Toihau hou mÅ ngÄ kaupapa a ngÄ kÄinga me ngÄ hapori puta noa i Aotearoa.

Hei tÄ Tiare "E rikarika ana mÄua ko Reikura ki te whai kia haere tonu te Äinga hiranga mÅ te reo i poua e Mereana rÄua ko Te Waihoroi, ngÄ Hoa-Toihau tuatahi o Te MÄtÄwai. Ko mÄua Änei, te kura-unua, te tuku atu nei i a mÄua hei amo i te kaupapa whakahirahira nei, te reo MÄori, kia rangatira tonu atu te whenua i a ia."

I runga i te mahi ki te taha o te Tumu Whakarae, a Poia Rewi, ka kaha ake te ngÄkau pÅ«mau o Å mÄtou Hoa-Toihau hou ki te kÅtuinga mÅ te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori i poua ki Te Ture mÅ te reo MÄori 2016.

Outgoing Te MÄtÄwai Co-Chairs Te Waihoroi Shortland and Mereana Selby are delighted with the appointment of Reikura Kahi and Charlie (Tiare) Tepana as the Board’s new Co-Chairs to take effect from 1 January 2021.

"Both Reikura and Charlie have worked tirelessly over many decades promoting, practising, modelling and influencing the revitalisation of our language. Te MÄtÄwai will remain in good heart as the new Co-Chairs move to take over its governance on behalf of whÄnau, iwi, and language communities across Aotearoa," said Mereana and Te Waihoroi.

Te Waihoroi and Mereana have contributed extensively to help revitalise the MÄori language alongside MÄori, MÄori language communities and others. They are both confident that the new Co-Chairs will continue to breathe new life into MÄori language initiatives for homes and communities across Aotearoa.

Tiare says "Reikura and I look forward to progressing the significant reo momentum established by Mereana and Waihoroi, the inaugural co-chairs of Te MÄtÄwai. Ko mÄua tÄnei, te kura-unua, te tuku atu nei i a mÄua hei amo i te kaupapa whakahirahira nei, te reo MÄori, kia rangatira tonu atu te whenua i a ia."

Working alongside the Tumu Whakarae, Poia Rewi, the commitment from our new Co-Chairs to the partnership for MÄori language revitalisation established under Te Ture mÅ te reo MÄori 2016 will be further strengthened.