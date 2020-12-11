Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Appointment of Te Matawai Co-Chairs for 2021

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 12:52

E waingÅhia ana ngÄ Hoa-Toihau o Te MÄtÄwai ka wehe atu nei, a Te Waihoroi Shortland rÄua ko Mereana Selby, i te kopunga atu o Reikura Kahi me Charlie (Tiare) Tepana hei Hoa-Toihau hou mÅ te Poari, ka mana nei Ä te 1 o KohitÄtea 2021.

Hei tÄ Mereana rÄua ko Te Waihoroi, "Kua pukumahi tahi a Reikura rÄua ko Charlie mÅ te hia ngahurutanga tau ki te whakatairanga, ki te Äta mahi, ki te whakatauira ake me te kawe i te whakarauoratanga o tÅ tÄtou reo. Ka noho ngÄkau pai tonu a Te MÄtÄwai ina tahuri ake ngÄ Hoa-Toihau hou nei hei mana arataki mÄ ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ iwi, me ngÄ hapori reo puta noa i Aotearoa."

He nui whakaharahara te wÄhi ki a Te Waihoroi rÄua ko Mereana ki te hÄpai i te whakahaumanutanga o te reo MÄori i te taha o ngÄ iwi, ngÄ hapori reo MÄori me tua. E whakapono ana rÄua ka haere tonu te para huarahi hou a ngÄ Hoa-Toihau hou mÅ ngÄ kaupapa a ngÄ kÄinga me ngÄ hapori puta noa i Aotearoa.

Hei tÄ Tiare "E rikarika ana mÄua ko Reikura ki te whai kia haere tonu te Äinga hiranga mÅ te reo i poua e Mereana rÄua ko Te Waihoroi, ngÄ Hoa-Toihau tuatahi o Te MÄtÄwai. Ko mÄua Änei, te kura-unua, te tuku atu nei i a mÄua hei amo i te kaupapa whakahirahira nei, te reo MÄori, kia rangatira tonu atu te whenua i a ia."

I runga i te mahi ki te taha o te Tumu Whakarae, a Poia Rewi, ka kaha ake te ngÄkau pÅ«mau o Å mÄtou Hoa-Toihau hou ki te kÅtuinga mÅ te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori i poua ki Te Ture mÅ te reo MÄori 2016.

Outgoing Te MÄtÄwai Co-Chairs Te Waihoroi Shortland and Mereana Selby are delighted with the appointment of Reikura Kahi and Charlie (Tiare) Tepana as the Board’s new Co-Chairs to take effect from 1 January 2021.

"Both Reikura and Charlie have worked tirelessly over many decades promoting, practising, modelling and influencing the revitalisation of our language. Te MÄtÄwai will remain in good heart as the new Co-Chairs move to take over its governance on behalf of whÄnau, iwi, and language communities across Aotearoa," said Mereana and Te Waihoroi.

Te Waihoroi and Mereana have contributed extensively to help revitalise the MÄori language alongside MÄori, MÄori language communities and others. They are both confident that the new Co-Chairs will continue to breathe new life into MÄori language initiatives for homes and communities across Aotearoa.

Tiare says "Reikura and I look forward to progressing the significant reo momentum established by Mereana and Waihoroi, the inaugural co-chairs of Te MÄtÄwai. Ko mÄua tÄnei, te kura-unua, te tuku atu nei i a mÄua hei amo i te kaupapa whakahirahira nei, te reo MÄori, kia rangatira tonu atu te whenua i a ia."

Working alongside the Tumu Whakarae, Poia Rewi, the commitment from our new Co-Chairs to the partnership for MÄori language revitalisation established under Te Ture mÅ te reo MÄori 2016 will be further strengthened.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.