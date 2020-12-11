Maria Place pop-up to be reinvigorated for summer - council

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 13:46

The pop-up space on Maria Place is set for a new injection of life and activity this summer with mobile food business La Bella opening next week and preparations underway to add a second mural to the site.

La Bella owners, Natalina Damosso and James Winterburn, who describe themselves as two good friends who love food, say they’re really excited about their new business.

Natalina Damosso says, "Italian food was a huge part of my upbringing, with my father owning La Ponte restaurant, so I grew up in the kitchen and I’ve been a chef forever.

"La Bella had a trial at the recent Taste Whanganui festival and it really exceeded our expectations.

"Once our generator arrives we’re really looking forward to getting rolling with serving great food to customers."

They expect to be open from Wednesday next week.

Natalina Damosso says she will be looking after the Maria pop-up space, which has a range of free giant games onsite, including giant table tennis, giant Connect Four and a giant pool table which is the largest in New Zealand, and possibly even the southern hemisphere.

Town Centre Regeneration Project Manager, Ellen Young, says Maria Place is a picturesque walking route that connects Cooks Gardens and Pukenamu Queen’s Park, two of our most iconic town centre spaces, and it’s expected to be a key pedestrian route during the Masters Games next year.

"It’s great to have the Maria Place pop-up space ready to be activated again through the generosity of local landowners who have partnered with La Bella and the council. We’re also fortunate to have secured sponsorship from Resene for the paint for the mural."

Ellen Young says part of the purpose for the mural painting, which will start on Monday next week, is education.

"We realised that there was a chance to upskill local artists through this project.

"Well-known local artist Jodi Clark has developed the concept for the mural, creating a striking, colourful design that works well with the existing mural onsite.

She’s been teamed up with experienced local street artist Dan Mills, who will paint the mural and work with Jodi to share his knowledge about translating large-scale artworks onto walls.

Ellen Young says there may be an opportunity to extend the education further with local UCOL and secondary school students being offered the chance to be present to learn about the process.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the new art go up and getting the Maria Place pop-up buzzing with activity this summer.

"Everyone is welcome to come down and use the space and have a go with the giant games," Ellen Young says.