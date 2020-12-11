Rubbish and recycling collections over the festive season

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 15:00

Our contractors will be working through the festive season to make sure your rubbish and recycling is still collected.

Unless your collection day falls on a Friday, most Hamilton residents will put their rubbish or recycling out on the same day as usual leading up to the new year.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on a Friday this year, Friday collection days will be collected on Saturday 26 December 2020 and Saturday 2 January 2021.

All other collection days will remain the same until the week starting Monday January 4 - The Day After New Year’s Day. Because the public holiday falls on Monday 4 January, all collection days will be a day later than usual for the entire week.

If your rubbish or recycling is usually collected on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday, if it’s usually collected on Tuesday it will be collected on Wednesday and so on, through to Saturday 9 January 2021. Collections will then return to normal the following week.

Understanding that it can be a busy time for all, Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles encourages you to use some of Councils easy-to-use tools and resources to help you put your rubbish or recycling out on the right day during the festive season.

"You can download the free mobile app Antenno for collection day reminders or you can type in your address in our address finder on the kerbside collection page on fightthelandfill.co.nz to find out what days to put your bins out."

"You can also find more information about any collection day changes due to the public holidays in the banner at the top of every page on fightthelandfill.co.nz" said Fowles.

Although there are many ways you can minimise your waste, the Lincoln Street Transfer Centre in Frankton will remain open over the festive season, only closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Follow this link for opening hours and price details https://www.fightthelandfill.co.nz/faq/view/38

The Hamilton Organic Centre, where you can drop off green waste, will also be open over the festive season, only closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and Saturday 2 January 2021.