Vandalism takes shine off kauri dieback track upgrades

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 16:42

Auckland ratepayers have been hit by acts of vandalism in local and regional parks where kauri tracks have been closed to the public for upgrades. So far, it has cost them over $100,000.

"These acts of vandalism are a senseless waste of scarce resources and endanger our environment," says Mayor Phil Goff.

"Council is working hard to reopen tracks so Aucklanders can get out and enjoy the parks and reserves this summer. Senseless behaviour by a small number of people is holding back this work."

Multiple incidents of ripped fencing, stolen and damaged cameras and signs, theft of spray guns and brushes and broken hygiene stations have been reported; local parks have suffered most.

"Vandalism has always occurred in regional parks but the specific and deliberate damage to track barriers, signs and the wilful cutting of sterigene lines would appear to be a form of protest and that’s the frustrating piece," adds Stu Leighton, Senior Ranger - Kauri Dieback Management.

