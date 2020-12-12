|
Police is assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand with the response to a large scrub fire in Port Hills above Hillsborough, Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 11pm Friday night.
A number of properties on Avoca Valley Road and Port Hills Road have been evacuated.
Further evacuations are likely and Police advises anyone who is concerned or feels unsafe to self-evacuate.
Road closures are in place at the intersection of Curries Road and State Highway 76 and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
